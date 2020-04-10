Pima Animal Care Center sees uptick in pet fosters, adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center workers feared people might stop adopting and fostering pets due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
"Nothing like this pandemic has ever happened and we really didn't know if people would remember animals in this moment because there are so many things to be scared and worried about," said PACC Director Kristen Hassen.
The shelter issued a plea asking people to foster pets about one month ago when the shelter was nearly at capacity. PACC has seen an incredible response from the community. Currently, there are more pets in foster homes than at the shelter.
“People have reached out in this unprecedented way to help us,” Hassen said. “Every day we are getting dozens of calls and people asking how they can help.”
She said the shelter has sent more than 1,000 pets to foster homes. A kitten name Milkshake is being fostered by Katie Kleier, a junior at the University of Arizona.
“When I first got him, I had to feed him every two hours which was a little intense,” Kleirer said.
She said she’s had plenty of time to take care of Milkshake.
"It has been easy for me because my work is canceled and my school is online," she said. "Now I stay home 24/7 and I'm able to care for this little guy around the clock."
The shelter is seeing a need for more pet food donations for families impacted by COVID-19. Visit PACC’s website for information to donate, adopt pets or get your name on the foster list.
