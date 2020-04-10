Protesters in Arizona demand release of detained migrants during COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several groups were set to protest at two facilities in Arizona Friday to demand the release of all detained migrants during the coronavirus outbreak.
The groups, which are also demanding the facilities be shut down, said they were going to host car rallies outside the Eloy Detention Center and La Palma Correctional Facility.
The coalition, comprised of Trans Queer Pueblo, Never Again Action, Puente Human Rights Movement, Alliance for Global Justice, No More Deaths, Radio Cachimbona and Mass Liberation AZ, has claimed “ICE personnel enter the jails without gloves or masks and detained migrants go without basic hygiene products.”
The groups said they will be joined at the rallies by family members of detained migrants.
