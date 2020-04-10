Seniors petition for in-person graduation ceremony, when safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As people around the world self-isolate to slow the spread of COVID-19, many special moments and rituals have been cancelled.
The loss is stressful and disappointing, especially for thousands of high school seniors in Southern Arizona who want to walk across the stage during a graduation ceremony this spring.
Governor Doug Ducey announced all Arizona schools would be closed for the rest of the year late last month. Current stay-at-home orders are in place until at least April 30.
“It’s something that’s so important and we’ve already lost so much,” said Selena Tang, a senior at Catalina Foothills High School.
Tang and other members of the Catalina Foothills Class of 2020 were disappointed after receiving a letter from Principal Judy Brase Wednesday explaining why administration decided on hosting a ‘virtual graduation ceremony’ on May 20.
“We know that everything that’s happening right now is so hard and we totally understand, but we want to be honored in a way that we’ve watched others in the past," said senior Alexa D’Agnese.
Tang, D’Agnese and classmate Sonia Tuli launched a petition for an in-person, but postponed, graduation. While other districts have yet to make a decision on ceremony adjustments, Tang said they believed there was a lack of effort in determining the best option.
“We believe this was a premature decision," said Tang. "We can’t control what’s going on, but there’s time between that we can process and make the decision later on.”
Maribel Alvarez, an associate research professor in the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona, said the absence of rituals, including graduations and proms, can be stressful.
“Rituals are one of the ways of which we remember why its important," said Alvarez. “It something that has been done before, now I’m the one doing it and when I do it, I will be able to enter into this new phase of my life.”
Alvarez said people should acknowledge the pain they feel over the temporary loss of meaningful social rituals. While the cancellation of an event like a graduation ceremony may feel minor when considered in the broader scope of the health and economic tragedies resulting form the pandemic, there can still be psychological disorientation.
“It’s okay to feel sad and it’s okay to feel like your losing out," said Alvarez.
There are still ways to celebrate at home or make new rituals, Alvarez said. While humans can adapt, the challenge will be in finding a new project to creative adjustment.
“Even if it is through electronic media or some others forms, mark the day, get dressed, take a photograph," said Alvarez.
As of Thursday evening, there were more than 1,700 signatures on the seniors’ petition. They said they planned to present a website for the Class of 2020 to administration.
“We’re using the tools that our school gave us to speak up, to say what we believe in to strive for academic and social excellence," said Tang. "We’re doing exactly what they taught us and we’re doing it this way.”
In the letter to the Class of 2020, Principal Brase wrote the video graduate was chosen so that all seniors could participate.
“Each one of you is important to us, and we don’t want any graduate of the Class of 2020 to miss out. Sadly, if graduation is postponed, that means that some students won’t be able to be there. That’s not acceptable.”
According to the letter, administration is committed to celebrating the class, in person, when it is safe to do so. They are still figuring out what the gathering will look like.
