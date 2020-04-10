State troopers search for two people involved in highway pursuit on Interstate 10

The 19-minute-long pursuit started after the driver failed to stop during a routine traffic stop near milepost 208, between Casa Grande and Picacho Peak, at around 8:39 p.m. April 9, according to a DPS email. The driver took off and abandoned the vehicle near milepost 245, near Marana, and fled on foot down the Frontage Road, where investigators set up a search perimeter to look for the driver and passenger.