Tucson Values Teachers seeking video nominations from students for teacher excellence award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Values Teachers announces the return of the special edition of the monthly Teacher Excellence Award program and is asking students to submit video nominations.
For Teacher Appreciation Week 2020—running from May 4 through May 8—Tucson Values Teachers will be surprising five K-12 southern Arizona teachers with the award based on video nominations submitted by students. Nominations are currently open and will close on April 24.
Participating students should submit a video nomination to highlight teachers that are going above and beyond by implementing creative virtual instruction and engaging students in innovative ways. Parents and other adults may help students.
All K-12 southern Arizona teachers are eligible to be nominated. Five teachers will be selected for the award and will receive $250 cash, a $100 gift card to Office Depot/OfficeMax, a plaque, and flowers.
To submit a nomination, students will need to:
- Create a video highlighting how your teacher is going above and beyond during this time of virtual instruction and why you think they deserve to be honored with a Teacher Excellence Award. Videos must be no longer than 60 seconds and available in MP4 or MOV formats.
- Fill out a brief nomination form that includes a public link to download the video: https://www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org/teachers/teacher-excellence-award/
More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, can be found at www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
