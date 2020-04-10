University of Arizona to celebrate 156th annual commencement online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona President Robbert Robbins announced in a video Friday the school will hold the 156th annual commencement ceremony online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The online ceremony will be Friday, May 15, 2020 in place of the school-wide commencement that usually takes place Arizona Stadium. Students who are able to, are invited back to the UA campus Friday, Oct. 30, during homecoming weekend, to celebrate the completion of their degrees in an in-person ceremony.
For continued updates visit commencement.arizona.edu.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.