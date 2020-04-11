Concerns continue over COVID-19 response in Arizona’s state prisons

Governor Doug Ducey has said repeatedly that he will not consider releasing incarcerating people, as other states have decided to do. Under Arizona law, the only way that an incarcerated person can be released early for medical reasons is if they go before the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency in an “imminent danger of death” hearing if the medical provider completes a written prognosis statement that there is a reasonable certainty that the person’s medical condition will result in death within four (4) months from the point of application.