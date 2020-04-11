Tucson police search for two donut thieves involved in west side robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are looking for two suspects who took off with a backpack full of pastries last month.
In a tweet, the department said the two, a man and a woman, robbed a Circle K, located at 1735 W. Speedway Blvd., on March 26, 2020. Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson for the department, said the pair came in with the bag, stuffed a bunch of donuts into it and then forced their way out of the store, assaulting the clerk on their way out.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.
