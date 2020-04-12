During the COVID-19 crisis, custodians help keep their communities clean

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every day, nurses, doctors, first responders and grocery store employees are working during the COVID-19 outbreak. Custodians and janitors, another essential worker, are also doing their jobs to help keep the community healthy.
Stella Tellez, the owner of S&A Janitorial Service in Tucson, said she’s always taught her employees to keep their own health as a priority.
"We teach them to always take care of yourself," she said. "If you take care of yourself, then that's how we are going to take care of our businesses."
She said her company didn't have to make major changes due to COVID-19 because employees already follow basic sanitation rules.
“We teach them handwashing, we teach them that their second defense is gloves and they rock’n’roll from there,” Tellez said.
She said her company got busier in the past month. Many businesses have put more emphasis on wanting high-touch areas sanitized.
Tellez said she's not always verbally thanked for her hard work but knows she's appreciated and that her job is making a difference.
“I think appreciation comes from within,” she said. “If you treat every one of your clients as if that’s your building, you’re going to protect it and you’re going to protect the people who are in it.”
