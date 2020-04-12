FIRST ALERT: Temperatures heating up throughout the week

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM MST - Updated April 12 at 5:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our stormy weekend ended with plenty of sunshine for your Easter Sunday. Sunshine sticks around for the week as temperatures warm back up into the 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s with winds gusting up to 28 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the lower-80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

