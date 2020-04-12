FIRST ALERT: Temperatures heating up throughout the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our stormy weekend ended with plenty of sunshine for your Easter Sunday. Sunshine sticks around for the week as temperatures warm back up into the 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s with winds gusting up to 28 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the lower-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
