AZDHS launches COVID-19 tracking by zip code

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona State Health Department has released a zip code map showing how many cases of coronavirus have been recorded in each zip code.
While some Tucson area zip codes have no reported cases, 85714, which includes South Tucson, has reported 67 cases. 85745, a Northwest side zip code which stretches from Sunset to Ironwood Hills, has registered 45 cases. 85718 which includes the Foothills, has only 12 cases so far.
It's interesting to look at, but at this point, according to Pima County’s Health Director Dr. Bob England, they don’t mean very much.
Because the state has lagged in testing and uses private testing firms whose data may take days or weeks to be recorded, much of the data on the map is old, outdated and not reliable.
And he fears, it can lead to some wrong impressions.
“If you think for a moment because your zip code isn't as brightly lit up as others, so it's safer to go in the grocery store, you know, think again,” he said. “If you think your grocery store hasn't had someone infected in it, you're wrong.”
The numbers, he believes, are skewed because some zip codes may have retirement or nursing homes, others may be a zip code where first responders live many of whom get tested more often or a zip code may just have an older population where people are more susceptible.
If there was more testing, there may be more reliability to the numbers.
Another thing which brings in to question the reliability is there has been no reporting from the reservations. It has been “suppressed” according to the report.
So while it may give the folks at home something to look at in their spare time, for the experts, it’s not something they will dwell on.
“There are lots of zip codes with lots of cases, so if it does tell people it is widespread, maybe that’s something,” Dr. England said. “But I tell you from our response, it’s not useful to us.”
