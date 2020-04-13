Fact Finders: Can a single symptom lead to a positive COVID-19 case?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We continue to share symptoms and signs to monitor when it comes to your health and potential exposure to the coronavirus. The CDC says the most common symptoms, fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
But, if you are only experience one of those symptoms, can you still test positive for the virus?
That question was sent into our KOLD News 13 Fact Finders Team.
According to Harvard Medical School, some people infected with the virus have no symptoms. Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and body aches. You will want to pay attention to the severity of the symptoms you are experiencing.
For example, experts there are many examples of temporary shortness of breath that are not worrisome. It’s important to remember that if shortness of breath is your only symptom, without a cough or fever, something other than COVID-19 is the likely problem.
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, was asked specifically about a data outlook that suggested a wave of fevers was going to the southwest and what people with fevers should do, during a news conference last week.
“So that would be one of those things that we would, a lot of things cause fevers, so we would leave it to our providers to determine if it was due to something else or not, but then we are working with our hospitals to prioritize hospitalized for testing," said Dr. Christ.
During a World Health Organization virtual press conference on April 1, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said about 25% of positive cases in China never developed symptoms.
If you are experiencing any or all symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, you should call a healthcare provider to determine if you need a test.
You can access the CDC’s coronavirus symptom self-checker here.
