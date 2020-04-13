Father and son print “ear savers”

The Richardsons are part of, and have been working with, a group called Operation PPE Tucson The group has made and sent out around 2,000 homemade masks and printed face shields, masks and more. Avery is in talks with his school to use one of their 3D printers. Much of the filament used in their design has been donated. They have set up an Amazon wish list and a GoFundMe. Jason said people wanting to help can also reach out to him on Facebook.