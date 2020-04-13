Father and son print “ear savers”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A father-son duo in Vail has found a way to add a little comfort for healthcare workers using their 3D printer.
“An hour later, there will be five ear savers on it,” said 13 year-old Avery Richardson as he fired up his 3D printer.
“Ear savers” are what father and son team Avery and Jason Richardson call a flexible plastic strap. The strap can be placed on the back of a healthcare worker’s head. Small prongs can be used to attach the straps from masks, instead of the elastic resting and rubbing on ears. The two saw a post on Facebook with the design and story of another boy making the ear savers.
“It’s something that’s so simple, and costs nothing to make hardly and provides so much comfort,” said Jason Robinson, who is making ear savers.
The two have been printing for less than a week, but said they already have an order list of more than 3,000, from Banner to Tucson Medical Center and a hospital in Safford to name a few. Their demand has even crossed state lines with asks from Houston and San Diego.
“The one limitation is just how long it takes the printers to print,” said Avery Richardson.
Between their two printers, they can make about ten an hour. They said around 300 have been made as of Monday. It’s a project they never anticipated, but one they are proud of and brings them together.
“Normally he’s at work all day, and I’m in school. So, now we are kind of together doing this,” said Avery Richardson.
The Richardsons are part of, and have been working with, a group called Operation PPE Tucson The group has made and sent out around 2,000 homemade masks and printed face shields, masks and more. Avery is in talks with his school to use one of their 3D printers. Much of the filament used in their design has been donated. They have set up an Amazon wish list and a GoFundMe. Jason said people wanting to help can also reach out to him on Facebook.
