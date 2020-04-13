FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy day to kick off the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong winds expected on your Monday as a system brushes past us. The system moves out for the middle of the week leaving us with a nice warming trend into the upper 80s by the end of the week! Another system brushes our area this weekend picking our winds back up and also bringing us a bit of a cool down back into the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Strong winds gusting up to 30 mph through Tucson, 45 mph east of Tucson.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the lower-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
