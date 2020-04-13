Local church holds in-person Easter service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most houses of worship were empty on Easter Sunday, a number of churches proceeded with in-person services.
Around 50 people filed into New Testament Baptist Church this morning for Christianity’s holiest day.
Church staff said they left the option open to members whether they felt safe or wanted to stay home.
Those who did attend, kept up with social distancing guidelines. People were seated in every other row and spaced 6-feet apart.
Fans on the air conditioners were run to maintain a flow of air through the room.
Lyrics were also displayed on a screen to avoid touching the hymnals.
Those who didn’t attend could watch the live-streamed service from home.
