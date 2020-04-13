Local pastor goes door to door to bring honored Easter traditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 keeping worshipers at home, this Easter Sunday is unlike any in history.
While most services were live-streamed on Facebook, Zoom or YouTube, Kings Cross Anglican Church decided to take an extra step on Christianity's holiest day.
"Because it's Easter and this is the great celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, we thought we'd make an exception and go visit with our parishioners and let them receive holy communion,” Father Pete Forbes said.
Father Pete and his wife hit the road to make that happen; going door to door of certain church members to bring an honored tradition up close.
They did so without any contact. Everyone was asked to wear a mask, if they felt it was needed, and they were encouraged to stand 6 feet apart.
Church members were also asked to bring a sterile plate with them, so Father Pete could give the sacrament.
It's not much when you consider the traditions of the church that have been upended worldwide.
Just a few verses were read, a prayer was given, and lots of hand sanitizer was used.
But to church members stuck at home, the small effort meant the world.
"To come out and bring the sacrament to us is really special and very meaningful. This will definitely be an Easter we'll remember for a long time,” Dave Nichols, a church member.
While it's still unknown when congregations will be able to reconvene in person and finally worship face-to-face, Father Pete is feeling optimistic.
"I think this is an opportunity for the church to find new ways to connect. I see this as an opportunity for us, a challenge that we can overcome by taking the extra measures we have to take during this time” Forbes said.
