Search and rescue teams averaging one rescue a day during quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 keeping many of us at home other than to grocery shop or exercise, we're all looking to escape.
But as more people head outside, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a higher number of rescues for this time of year.
Deputies said they've responded to over 21 search and rescue calls from hikers over the past three weeks. That's an average of one rescue a day.
Over the past few weeks, the search and rescue team has dealt with fall injuries, lost hikers, even heat injuries.
“This is higher than normal. We have a lot of people going out to the trails that don’t necessarily always go out hiking cause it’s one of the few recreational things available right now. We would just like to encourage people to be safe,” Dep. James Allerton, public information officer for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said.
If you want to have fun out there and stay safe, here’s what you need to know:
- Know your limits.
- Hike with someone familiar with the trail.
- Let friends or family know where you’re going and when you expect to return.
- Take plenty of water, approximately one liter per hour. Also, avoid alcohol the night before and drink water before the hike.
- Take food with you.
- Wear proper clothing and shoes. You should wear hiking boots, hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. The sun can be intense.
- Have a fully charged cell phone.
- Take a first aid kit, which should include epipens, band aids and antibiotic ointment.
- Keep a safe distance from wildlife.
- Check the weather before going hiking as temperatures can rise quickly. You can download the First Alert Weather app to keep and eye on the forecast and track dangerous storms.
- Avoid hiking at night. It’s easy to get lost and wildlife including snakes come out at night.
Allerton said the best thing you can do is be responsible and if you need help, deputies are just one call away.
