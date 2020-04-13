Southern Arizona man accused of getting drunk, firing gun while inside house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man for multiple counts of disorderly conduct, endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a weapon after officers responded to a report of a subject firing a gun inside a house.
SVPD officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Ocotillo Drive at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday April 13 after a call came in reporting an intoxicated subject discharging a gun in the home while multiple people were inside.
Officers made contact with 57-year-old Sierra Vista resident David Edwards over the phone and asked him to come out of the house without the gun. Edwards complied and was taken into custody.
The investigation determined Edwards had fired at least three rounds inside the house while three other people were present.
Edwards was charged with three counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon; four counts each of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and domestic violence endangerment; and one count each of disorderly conduct and endangerment. He was booked into Cochise County Jail.
