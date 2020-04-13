Unborn baby dies in hit and run on east side

According to witness interviews conducted by officers, the Ford Focus was being driven westbound on Speedway Blvd. An older model maroon Nissan Titan was eastbound on Speedway Blvd in the left turn lane preparing to turn north onto Swan Rd. Witnesses stated that the Nissan had a green left turn arrow when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The Nissan fled the scene traveling northbound on Swan Rd. The driver of the Ford stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.