Unborn baby dies in hit and run on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unborn child has passed away after a pregnant woman was injured in a hit and run on Speedway and Swan.
On April 7, 2020, at approximately 1:54 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Swan Road for the report of a serious injury hit and run collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to the driver and passenger of a 2018 Ford Focus. The passenger was an adult female who was 24-weeks pregnant.
Tucson Fire transported the passenger to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Traffic Detectives were not initially contacted as the injuries were not life-threatening.
According to witness interviews conducted by officers, the Ford Focus was being driven westbound on Speedway Blvd. An older model maroon Nissan Titan was eastbound on Speedway Blvd in the left turn lane preparing to turn north onto Swan Rd. Witnesses stated that the Nissan had a green left turn arrow when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The Nissan fled the scene traveling northbound on Swan Rd. The driver of the Ford stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
When the passenger arrived to the hospital, medical staff determined that an emergency procedure was necessary.
The female child was delivered that evening and was immediately placed on life support.
On Thursday April 9, 2020, the female child passed away. Her mother was present at the time of her passing.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this collision call 911 or 88-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous.
