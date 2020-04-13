Vail woman stuck in Somalia says she is ‘scared’ and wants to come home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Vail man spent Easter Sunday alone for the first time in more than 30 years, as his wife is stuck in another country.
On March 6th, Laura Feazle hopped on a plane and headed to Somalia to meet her only grandchild. It was her first time ever leaving the U.S.
“Her son lives over there; my stepson,” said Tom Feazle, Laura’s husband. “So, being a new grandma and all of that she was very excited about that.”
“It was amazing [to meet my grandson],” said Laura via phone call. “That part has been totally worth it.”
Laura’s nine day trip quickly turned into an extended stay. Tom says she was supposed to fly back on March 18th, which already would have been the longest time the two have been apart.
“[That’s when] all of the shutdowns happened and she’s been stuck there ever since,” said Tom. “We reached out to Senator McSally’s office and Senator Sinema’s office and they referred us to the embassy in Kenya, we’ve been in contact with them. The embassy suggested she go to another town that’s basically an 11 hour drive through Somalia.”
A long drive for only a chance of getting a flight out and Laura says the journey is dangerous.
“According to my son who has made that trip a couple of times now, the biggest concern isn’t the Al-Shabaab,” said Laura. “There’s like 150 roadblocks with police who will arrest you and throw you in some jail somewhere.”
“There’s always the possibility [of her being] arrested, kidnapped, extorted,” said Tom.
Tom’s uneasiness grows by the day.
“They have had some terrorist activity in the area [she’s living in],” he said.
“Every time my son leaves, they have to bolt the doors down just in case the wrong person finds out I’m here,” said Laura.
Now living in fear, Laura says there is no end in sight.
“[The shutdown] is just indefinite and you never hear anything about it,” she said. “I miss my [fur] babies so much, I miss being at home and spending time with my husband.”
“It’s tough,” said Tom. “She’s my best friend.”
Desperate, Tom and Laura are turning to the community for help. They are urging everyone to sign this petition to bring U.S. citizens trapped in Somalia home. They are also asking people to reach out to lawmakers.
