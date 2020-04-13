22-year-old dies after car goes off cliff near Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver has died after a crash that caused him to drive his car off a cliff near Catalina Highway, April 11.
The driver was identified as 22-year old Raymond Zamora. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering critical injuries.
Around 11:30 p.m., deputies arrives at Catalina Highway, mile post 13 and found the car several hundred yards down the canyon. Due to dangerous terrain and poor weather conditions, it took rescue teams several hours to reach the car.
Search and Rescue Deputies, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA), Mount Lemmon Fire Department, and Rural Metro Fire Department responded to assist in the rescue.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
