Donations during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It's a new take on Spring Cleaning.
Something you could call 'COVID Cleaning' that many people are taking part in while being cooped up at home.
“I have a lot of stuff to get rid of you’d be surprised what I've got in that house," joked Kathleen Savard, dropping off bags to the Goodwill on Kolb and 22nd.
Instead of meeting an attendant, she now must drop her items by herself. It's part of their new policy to keep their staff safe from whatever could be hitching a ride on these surfaces.
"Once the bins outside of our donation center get full, we label the date and set it aside for 3 days. We want it to rest for 72 hours so that it’s not going to be infectious when someone goes through and sorts it in 3 days," said Director of Marketing Matthew Flores.
Their stores are only accepting donations from 9am - 5pm and ask that you don't bring by anything you can't lift into a bin yourself.
There will be labelled donation bin(s) placed outside for you to put your items into and take 1 donation receipt.
But the rate of what’s coming in isn’t the same as what’s going out.
"The stores are closed right now so basically the main revenue is shut off." said Flores. "Our stores are basically donation centers."
They’re limited to selling certain items online, while the rest will sit still until they can reopen, causing them to store overflow in the storefront.
It’s not going to stop intake but slightly changing what they ask for. Including PPE that will go to the Pima County Health department.
In fact, on March 30th, Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona donated 43,300 gloves to PCHD.
If you want to help, they are encouraging monetary donations in the meantime so that you’re spring cleaning can be for a good cause.
"Please continue to donate because like I said these are really tight times for everyone but especially for us," said Flores.
To shop Goodwill online visit: www.shopgoodwill.com/tucson
For Goodwill locations visit: GoodwillSouthernAZ.org/COVID19
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.