During the COVID-19 outbreak, people turn to pawnshops for quick cash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “Open” sign at Buy and Sell Stars Tucson Pawn Shop glows in the window.
On a Tuesday afternoon, a customer browses the shelves for trinkets — a shopping trip that’s becoming increasingly rare for the store. The owner, Howard Beck, said fewer people are looking to buy during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Generally speaking, people are coming in here crying…it’s kind of heartbreaking because they’re asking for money for food,” Beck said.
In a normal month, he estimates 30 people would ask for a pawn loan. In the last week alone, Beck said he has given pawn loans to more than 45 people looking for quick cash.
“We’ve seen about a 90 percent increase,” he said.
Beck said he never thought his business would be listed as “essential” during the pandemic, but when people cannot get loans at banks and need money, he might be able to help.
“A pawn is the first form of lending,” Beck said.
His business runs on a fine balance of buying and selling — with more people needing loans instead of buying items, he said that balance has toppled to one side. He’s looking for small business and disaster loans but said he hasn’t heard back from banks.
Being in the business of a decade, Beck said he’s never seen the borrowing demand so high, even during the housing market crash in 2008. His shop extended borrowing grace periods over 90 days, but whether his shop can continue to keep up with the demand, is the question.
“I’ve never seen it, and I hope I never see it again,” he said.
