During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for truck drivers keeps growing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As unemployment claims continue across Arizona and the country, one industry is seeing more employment.
Truck drivers are needed now more than ever in order to help with an overflow of deliveries.
“The saying is if you have it, it was trucked," said driving student Pat Noon.
Noon recently left his career in sales to get his commercial driver’s license (CDL). He is attending school at HDS Truck Driving Institute on Wilmot and Valencia.
“I think the time is right, I’m going all in and this is what I’m going to do,” Noon said.
While more than 95,000 Arizonans filed for unemployment benefits last week, HDS is seeing their numbers rise 30 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the coronavirus going on right now this is a social distancing profession,” Noon said.
To keep up with the demand safely site manager Tim Kernstein said they’ve switched to smaller groups sizes and studying for the permit out of the classroom.
"The first day they come in and get all the proper documentation and they can go home and do it online from home,” Kernstein said.
While companies need all the help they can get, the question is will the supply of drivers meet the demand when things settle down? Noon seems to think so.
"There’s always going to be a need for truck drivers and getting a CDL is the first step,” Noon said.
Students are onfident in their new career even if the road ahead is still uncertain.
“If you have a CDL on your license it’s your choice to work or not because if you have it, you will have a job,” Kernstein said.
