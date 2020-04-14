FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful days ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a windy start to our work week, things are quieting down and temps are warming up into the mid 80s by the end of the week! Another system brushes our area this weekend picking our winds back up and also bringing us a bit of a cool down back into the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-40s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the lower-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
