Gov. Ducey plans to re-energize Arizona’s economy, at the right time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is asking Arizona business owners for input in how to accelerate the state’s economy, when safe, amid the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s not a like turning off a light switch and turning on a light switch. It’s about making the decisions at the right time," Gov. Ducey said in a press conference Tuesday.
Governor Ducey told reporters he didn’t want a discussion about business to paint a “false narrative," because COVID-19 is top of mind. However, he says safety and the state’s economy go hand-in-hand.
The Governor sent letters to industry leaders Tuesday. The letters seek recommendations to help accelerate a business and economic recovery including incorporating public health guidance into everyday business practices, policy suggestions, regulatory reforms and other executive actions.
Amid concerns over the lack of widespread testing and the spread of the virus throughout the state, Gov. Ducey stood his ground on putting a plan together for getting back to business.
“Of course we should be talking about opening things up and I’ve been thinking about opening things up everyday, while public health came first," said Gov. Ducey. "There’s no way we continue like this forever. So, the idea of finding when it is safe and responsible to do it and to be prepared at that time.”
Efforts to solicit feedback from business community leaders will be led by Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson and Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson.
“In making decisions about public health, I will continue to lean on Dr. Cara Christ, and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Gov. Ducey said.
