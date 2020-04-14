Pedestrian in critical condition following collision in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Tucson late Monday, April 13.
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Flowing Wells Road and Sol Place, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the PCSD.
Though the investigation is ongoing, authorities do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the accident.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
