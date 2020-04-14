Pima County Board of Supervisors entertain plans to get the county back to normal following COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County started work on a plan to get small businesses up and running again when it is safe to do so.
The time for that will not be determined by the calendar but by the community’s ability to control COVID-19 and stop its spread.
Current methods like social distancing and shelter in place have hit business, especially mom-and-pop shops, hard during mandated closures.
But it’s important that opening the county back up happens at the right time.
“If you relax them to soon it’ll take right off where it was before,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Bob England said. “We dare not let up too suddenly too soon.”
So, the county started the Small Business Commission to study ways to get things moving without reinventing the wheel.
“We’re already looking at plans in New York, Connecticut and I believe Texas to see what we can garner from those plans to institute here,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Ramone Valadez.
Valadez said, if the stars line up correctly and there are no major hiccups, the county could “unwind this in the end of May, June time frame.”
Whether the county can offer any financial incentives would depend on whether it can get permission from the state.
“We’re in a slightly different position than cities and towns,” Valadez said. “Because we can only do those things that are in state law.”
Both the health department and board agree the virus will be the determining factor when restrictions will ease and businesses may reopen under certain circumstances.
“Once we’re on the downslope is when we will put into place an unwinding plan,” Valadez said. “How do we unwind this in such a way that it will minimize the damage to our small businesses in the community?”
“We need numbers themselves to be well on the way down,” England said. “Not just barely passed the peak but well on the way down.”
