Shopping Angels delivering groceries during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has made grocery shopping a much more daunting task for people at greater risk to the virus. Shopping Angels is sending out volunteers to shop and deliver groceries to the elderly.
A University of Nevada student started the program last month and it has spread across the country — and even has a local group in Tucson. Volunteers receive a shopping list, budget and money from the person in need of service. The volunteer delivers the groceries to the person’s home for free.
“I think that it’s a practical way to give back,” said Shopping Angels Volunteer Mara-Katrina Capati. “This takes an hour or an hour and a half of my time and it means all the difference to one family.”
Volunteers are asked to wear gloves and a mask while shopping and delivering the groceries. Capati took all precautions while shopping for an elderly couple Tuesday. She wiped down each container and box as she loaded them into her car.
“If we do this, we may as well do it in full or otherwise they should have just shopped on their own,” Capati said. “We want to make this a high quality service.”
She delivered the shopping bags to the couple's home and was reimbursed the cost of the groceries. She was thanked for her act of service.
"I admire her spirit to want to do this because she's got a job and she's busy," said Tucson resident William Jones.
Capati said giving back is extremely important during these challenging times.
“If each person at least helped one another in some way, that whole pay it forward thing, maybe this pandemic would be that much more bearable,” she said. “We would feel that much more supported as individuals.”
Shopping Angels began as a response to COVID-19. After discovering such a need for a free grocery delivery service, the program looks to continue after the crisis is over.
Sign up here to volunteer or receive service through Shopping Angels.
