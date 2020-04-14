Tucson man arrested following highway chase on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit late Monday night.
Bart Graves, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in an email the incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. April 13, when 40-year-old Ruben R. Lopez drove through a construction barrier on eastbound Interstate 10 at high speed and did not yield to troopers when they tried to stop him.
He continued driving east, exiting the highway at Valencia Road, when a trooper successfully executed a precision intervention technique maneuver, according to Graves’ email. Lopez’s car traveled over the raised median on Valencia Road, but he didn’t stop driving.
A second trooper fired their weapon at Lopez’s car, disabling it, when, the emailed stated, Lopez tried to drive his vehicle at another trooper responding to the scene.
Eventually, troopers tased and arrested Lopez after a struggle.
Lopez was booked into the Pima County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, endangerment, and unlawful flight, according to Graves’ email.
Neither the troopers nor Lopez were injured in the pursuit and arrest.
