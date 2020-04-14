Tucson police search for missing woman last seen on the east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for 68-year-old Nancy Glanz, who was last seen Monday night.
In a tweet, police said Glanz was seen on the 3400 block of south Camino Seco on April 13 at 8:45 p.m. She missed an appointment Tuesday morning and her family hasn’t heard from her.
Her vehicle and personal belongings are still at her home.
Anyone with information should call 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.