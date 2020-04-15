Arizona Athletics announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

Plodinec, the second former Arizona Baseball player in the 2020 HOF class, logged two years with the program from 1966-1968. On the mound, Plodinec dominated his opponents to the tune of a career 18-7 record with 2.12 ERA and 163 strikeouts. To this day, his career ERA stands as the sixth-best mark in school history. Plodinec’s 11 complete games during the 1968 season are 10th most in program history, and helped earn him a First-Team All-America nod from the American Baseball Coaches Association. Following his college career, he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1968 Major League Baseball draft.