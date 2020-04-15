Arizona to test healthcare workers, first responders for COVID-19 antibodies

“[The coronavirus] in people who do not have any symptoms, they will not know at all,” said Dr. Janko Nikolich-Žugich, professor and head of the Department of Immunobiology. “When we get exposed to an infectious microorganism, one of the things our body does is it makes antibodies and antibodies are proteins that float in our blood, they attach to the virus. If they are really the best variety of the antibodies that we can have, they will whisk the virus away, they will prevent it from even binding to our cells. In that way, they will either reduce the severity of the infection, or prevent it all together. A long time after exposure, you most certainly will not have any of the virus at all, [but] you may still have antibodies for a long time.”