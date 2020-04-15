Arizona to test healthcare workers, first responders for COVID-19 antibodies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 250,000 healthcare workers and first responders in Arizona will soon be tested for coronavirus antibodies. It’s thanks to a new partnership between the state and the University of Arizona.
“As one of the top research institutions in the country, the University of Arizona is ready and poised to provide this service to the state of Arizona,” said university president Dr. Robert C. Robbins.
UArizona scientists were already hard at work making COVID-19 swab test kits. Now, they will be even busier.
“We have people literally working 24/7. We are pushing, pushing, pushing, trying to get something done that is a large-scale effort in a very short period of time,” said Dr. Michael D. Dake, senior vice president for UArizona Health Sciences. “Healthcare workers and first responders; they are in the position that is potentially the most exposed, [they] could possibly be considered the most vulnerable.”
Officials will not only be able to track how many frontline workers have the virus, but how many have already been exposed.
“[The coronavirus] in people who do not have any symptoms, they will not know at all,” said Dr. Janko Nikolich-Žugich, professor and head of the Department of Immunobiology. “When we get exposed to an infectious microorganism, one of the things our body does is it makes antibodies and antibodies are proteins that float in our blood, they attach to the virus. If they are really the best variety of the antibodies that we can have, they will whisk the virus away, they will prevent it from even binding to our cells. In that way, they will either reduce the severity of the infection, or prevent it all together. A long time after exposure, you most certainly will not have any of the virus at all, [but] you may still have antibodies for a long time.”
Dr. Dake says the tests have about a 95 percent accuracy rate.
This type of testing will also help researchers learn how many frontline workers have successfully built immunity against the coronavirus.
UArizona experts say once you have had the virus, the chance of being re-infected is “really small”.
“We expect it’s going to be eye-opening no matter what because we will learn things that we don’t know now,” said Dr. Nikolich-Žugich.
“Without this testing, we are left with a number of questions, we are sort of flying blind,” said Dr. Dake.
The university hopes to roll out antibody testing by May (at the latest).
Frontline workers will be able to get their blood drawn for tests at several sites including hospitals and clinics across the state. Samples will then be sent to UArizona laboratories.
It’s no small task. This will take about $3.5 million in state funding to achieve.
In addition to offering the COVID-19 antibody test to frontline workers, the University of Arizona plans to test its own students, staff and faculty (approximately 60,000 people). Testing will be voluntary.
