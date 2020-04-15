Autopsy report: Cause, manner of Sarah Galloway’s death undetermined

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An examination of the skeletal remains of Sarah Galloway was unable to shed light on the cause and manner of her death, according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.
Galloway, 39, had been missing since March 2019. Sheriff’s investigators recovered her skeletal remains after a hiker discovered two leg bones in a desert area near her Picture Rocks home in February. Comparative dental analysis was used to positively identify the remains as belonging to Galloway on Feb. 19.
The autopsy report, dated April 6 and received by KOLD News 13 on Wednesday, April 15, states that the cause of death and manner of death in this case are undetermined.
