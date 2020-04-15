City of Tucson addresses homeless population during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson has rescinded its ordinance which prohibits people from sleeping in the city parks overnight.
It was a move five years ago by the Tucson City Council to keep the homeless out of the parks where they tended to congregate. It was then called a ban on urban camping.
The city is not enforcing the ordinance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The prudent decision to make to let them shelter in place,” said Ward 6 City Council Member Steve Kozachik. “If that shelter happens to be in a park, let them stay in that place.”
There is concern that the homeless, who move throughout the city, could easily spread the virus quickly and unwittingly.
Which is why Tucson Police are not breaking up homeless camps, which are popping up around town, especially in the Santa Cruz River.
“We don't know what we don't know, we're not testing people,” he said. “We don't know whether we have asymptomatic people in these shelters or encampments, which is another reason to leave them where they are.
There are three dozen community organizations which are keeping tabs on the homeless, feeding them several hundred meals a day and keeping an eye on their health.
Because they tend to use the parks as their homes, it makes providing the services easier.
“So when testing becomes more available we can go into these parks and these encampments to get the testing done,” he said. “And if we find illness we know where to send the medical teams.”
So far, no homeless person has died of the coronavirus, but some have been ill.
“We have had positive tests come out of the shelters,” he said. “Which is one of the reasons I've advocated letting them sleep in the parks overnight so they don't spread it throughout the community.”
Tucson has also approved opening up two hotels, which will house the sick and asymptomatic. The hotels will be paid for through the CAREs Act by the federal government.
When testing becomes more available, it’s hoped contact tracing will also become part of the strategy to reopen the economy.
That’s where a person who tests positive or is asymptomatic gives a list of all the people he has come in contact with. Then those people are contacted and quarantined.
It’s a big step to stop the spread when some of the restrictions are eased.
In the meantime, it’s likely best to keep the homeless within reach so that tracing doesn’t become an impossible task.
“The wrong thing to do in my opinion is to shake the hornet’s nest and scatter them throughout the community,” Kozachik said.
