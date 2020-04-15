Dog cries after being reunited with owner thanks to PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Brownie’s owner had to surrender him to Pima Animal Care Center when his landlord said that he could no longer keep Brownie on his property.
Brownie was having a very difficult time adjusting to the shelter because he had lived with her owner from puppyhood. Shelter staff reached out to Brownie’s owner and he started coming by daily to help Brownie learn that the shelter was a safe place and the staff were his friends.
These visits gave PACC staff a first-hand experience of the deep bond between Brownie and his owner. They knew they had to find a way to keep them together.
With support from shelter staff and leadership, Mitzie, a manager with PACC’s partners at Central Pet AZ, reached out to the landlord to see if he would consider letting Brownie come home with support; to their surprise, he said yes!
Thanks to donations made to the Keeping Families Together fund, PACC was able to provide Brownie’s owner with some fencing materials to secure his fence and a kennel run to give Brownie a safe space outside. Central Pet AZ even donated some toys to help Brownie stay occupied and out of trouble.
Thanks to PACC and their donors for helping to bring Brownie home!
