Fact Finders: Does wearing contact lenses increase your risk of catching COVID-19?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Experts say guarding your eyes, as well as your hands and mouth, can slow the spread of coronavirus.
But, what if you put something in your eyes everyday to help you see?
Right now, there is no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for catching COVID-19 than eyeglass wearers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says those of you who wear contact lenses should continue to practice good hygiene habits, like always washing your hands with soap and water before handling lenses. People who are healthy can continue to wear and care for their contact lenses as prescribed by their eye care professional.
When it comes to cleaning and storing lenses, the CDC says hydrogen peroxide-based systems should be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. For other methods, like multipurpose solution, there is currently not enough scientific evidence to determine the efficacy against the virus.
If you wear contact lenses:
- Always use solution to disinfect your contact lenses and case to kill germs that may be present.
- Handle your lenses over a surface that has been cleaned and disinfected.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests switching to glasses for a while to limit the times you have to touch our eyes and face. The AAA adds those glasses could be an extra layer of protection that can shield your eyes from infected respiratory droplets.
