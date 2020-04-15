Healing for Healers aims to help workers fight COVID-19 on the front lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new program is looking for mental health professionals who can offer virtual counseling to people on the frontlines of COVID-19.
Healing for Healers, founded by a Tucson woman, opens to southern Arizona tomorrow.
“We want to make sure that these people are healthy emotionally and mentally as well as physically so that they can continue to do the best work that you know they’re doing,” said Healing for Healers founder Kaitlynn McRae.
McRae is a drama therapist in Tucson and created Healing for Healers to connect front-line workers to free mental health services. The program is open to people living around the U.S.
"It's a really tough job to do at the best of times," McRae said. "We've all heard the horror stories coming out particularly from the epicenters of this crisis."
The program launched early last week in places hit hardest by the virus such as New York, California and Washington state. Many first responders and hospital workers are witnessing the impacts of COVID-19 each day.
"The nature of this disease is such that nurses, a lot of times, are the ones sitting with the patients as they die because their families can't do that," she said.
McRae's goal is to lessen the emotional and mental burden. Licensed mental health professionals, willing to volunteer, can simply fill out a form with their contact information, detailing how many people they would like to help and how many sessions they can offer. Front-line workers looking for mental health services can also find information, here.
"I'm going to be offering five sessions for each client and I can take on three to five at the moment doing that virtually," she said. "I would suspect it will be somewhere in that range for most people."
She said the program is a way to show appreciation to the people coming face-to-face with the crisis.
"My view is the best way to say thank you is to give back in however you can do that," McRae said.
Healing for Healers is open to all licensed mental health professionals. Submissions are accepted through the end of June.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.