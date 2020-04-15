Pima County Health Department creates Check-In Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we all continue to practice social distancing, that doesn’t have to mean social isolation.
That's why the Pima County Health Department has started a new social media hashtag challenge to encourage people to check in with loved ones.
The way the #CheckInChallenge works is by taking advantage of all the technology around us.
Whether you prefer to use social media, text or make a phone call, this challenge is about connecting with someone today and having them pay it forward.
To start the conversation, the Health Department has posted suggestions on Facebook and Twitter.
Some of those conversation starters include:
- How are you doing?
- Are you drinking enough water?
- What are you looking forward to later in the week?
The idea is to reach people and let them know, while social connecting looks, sounds and feels different, it's still possible and a necessary part of our lives.
“A lot of people are kind of grieving the loss of their normal lifestyle and we hope this is a fun, useful thing people can do engage each other,” Bonnie Leko-Shapiro, community relations specialist for the Pima County Health Department, said.
Leko-Shapiro said the challenge has had a great response so far.
Over 30,000 people have been reached online, not to mention health departments from Oregon to Florida have been calling and asking to join the challenge.
If you'd like to participate, remember to put #CheckInChallenge on all your social media posts, then tag your friends, family, and colleagues.
Feel free to tag the Pima County Health Department and any organizations you think are making a difference during this time too.
