University of Arizona medical students graduate early to help fight COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona medical students are entering the workforce a month early, due to COVID-19.
Dr. Ricardo Ayala graduated from the University of Arizona School of Medicine a month early. He, along with nine other students at the Tucson campus, was granted early graduation, so the medical field can get replenished with new residents.
“I think when I envisioned graduating there would be some uncomfortable situations as a new doctor but now, there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Ayala said.
Typically, students would get their diplomas in May, but with degrees in hand, they can head to their next steps quicker and get their licenses ahead of others. The schools said all the early graduates have met the requirements needed for their medical doctorate.
“Because of the uncertainties regarding the need for healthcare workers …we decided to allow this for our students on a voluntary basis,” Dr. Kevin Moynahan, deputy dean and education professor of medicine at the UA School of Medicine, said.
Ayala said he will complete his residency at Henry Ford hospital in Detroit, Michigan in July. An area with more than 12,000 COVID cases. His focus will be in anesthesiology, but in his first year is sure to come into contact with COVID patients—a challenge he is facing with passion.
“We have to think about why we got into this field and have that passion lead our steps,” he said.
Faculty at the University said their new residents are ready to enter the workforce, and lift pressure off a tightly strung medical field, but said these students will need extra support. Coping with the stress of beginning a career in medicine, can be heavy, much less during a pandemic.
“we all remember that transition, and while it’s a wonderful transition, it’s quite hard to do that and now with a pandemic…they’re going to need all of our support,” said Moynahan.
The Phoenix campus is also graduating about 90 students—50 of which are M.D.s.
