ACLU: Overcrowding at Tucson prisons amid coronavirus cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Concerns continue over how the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is handling the coronavirus in state prisons.
KOLD News 13 has received received about lockdowns, a lack of cleaning supplies and employees showing up to work sick from inmates and family members whose loved ones are incarcerated.
The ACLU National Prison Project is now sharing concerns about overcrowding at some detention facilities as the department works to quarantine inmates who test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms of the virus.
“It’s spreading like wildfire in these institutions and that means it’s going to spread like wildfire in these communities," said Amy Fettig, Deputy Director for the ACLU National Prison Project.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, 17 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes four at the facility in Marana, one in Tucson and nine in Florence.
On April 16, Fettig, Plaintiffs’ counsel in Parsons v. Shinn, sent a letter notifying ADC of concerns about the use of punitive solitary confinement and detention units for medical quarantine purposes for people with COVID-19 symptoms or confirmed positive.
The letter described multiple detention units well beyond design capacity, including three units in Tucson. Fettig sourced count sheets from the department.
According to the letter, these Tucson units are experiencing overcrowding:
- Cimarron Detention Unit has a capacity of 96 beds, now houses 119 people
- Winchester Detention Unit has a capacity of 24 beds, now houses 26 people
- Complex Detention Unit has a capacity of 80 beds, now houses 120 people
Fettig said that could mean three people are forced together in a cell designed for two, which would make social distancing practices to slow the spread of the virus, impossible.
“What we’re looking at is the beginning of a tragedy unfolding in our midst with nothing to prevent it, even though it’s really clear how it can be prevented," said Fettig.
The letter requested ADC release all actions being taken to control medical quarantines and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Fettig said the the lack of transparency is a serious concern for communities and the thousands of employees who work at these prison complexes.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry several times for information. We have not yet received a response.
