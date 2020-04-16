El Tour de Tucson registration opens next week, introducing new course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration for 38th annual El Tour de Tucson will open online Monday, April 20, 2020. The race, which garners riders from all over the world, is scheduled for Nov. 21.
This year, riders can expect a new course that will explore southern Pima County for the first time in El Tour history. The 100-mile route will start in downtown Tucson and head east, passing the historic Davis-Monthan Air Force Base boneyard, along Old Spanish Trail and Colossal Cave, according to a news release.
Riders can race in a 57-mile and 28-mile course as well as fun rides, which range from one to 10 miles.
Early bird registration costs $130 and fun ride registration is $15.
Though 70 percent of riders are from the surrounding area, last year, riders from 10 countries pedaled their way across the finish line.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.