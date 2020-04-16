Pima County officials expect COVID-19 to impact next year’s city budgets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a memo released by Pima County on Tuesday, officials expect numbers from Arizona’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which estimates fourth-quarter sales tax receipts, will drop precipitously.
Tax receipts from retail sales will drop 32 percent and receipts from hotels, restaurants and bars will fall even further, down 70 percent.
Those numbers have big implications for communities that are working on budgets for the coming year.
Tucson is one of the cities that relies on sales tax for its general fund revenue. It’s one reason the city took such a big hit during the Great Recession when employment fell and spending dropped.
Now it may be facing some of the same issues again.
“The only certainty to this crisis has been uncertainty,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham. “And we’ve been saying that all along.”
Cunningham said he feels the city is on solid ground and “can run at full capacity for the next five, six, seven weeks maybe longer.”
The city still hasn’t seen the official latest numbers so it’s starting the budget process in the blind.
“And so the city manager is going to make the assumptions of a 15 percent decline, a 20 percent decline and a 25 percent decline,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Despite the anticipation of a decline in revenues, the city says it’s premature to talk about possible layoffs or furloughs, or what might get cut.
“I do not want the community to panic or employees to panic about layoffs,” Romero said. That is “without having the discussion."
Cunningham is hoping there might be a turn around so that the cuts won’t have to be made and is willing to give it a bit more time to wait and see.
“I think post-June first conversations will be different than the conversations we’re having now,” Cunningham said.
Those conversations may contain ideas for cutbacks and ways to save money or it may well be about getting business started again.
“We need to have faith in people and that’s the number one thing I’ve been promoting as well as trying to find some contingencies to be as optimistic as possible and look forward to when we do come out of this," he said.
