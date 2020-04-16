TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on just about every walk of life and as more people head outside to fight negative feelings, the number of hiker rescues is up.
But how is social distancing affecting the way people are rescued?
Members of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association said it's been a little stressful since there's so much to think about.
Now, while they are assessing how they can help the person, they’re also wondering if they are safe while getting close to the person they are helping.
That's exactly what they have to do though.
SARA members have to get up close and personal to find out what's wrong, take blood pressure and vitals.
“One of the big concerns we have is when we have to carry someone out. We don’t know if they’re infected or not, so we actually decontaminate our basket before people get in it and after,” Scott Clemans, vice president of SARA, said.
To make sure everyone stays healthy, they’re wearing protective masks, safety glasses, and gloves at all times.
They also put surgical masks on every person they find out on the trails and have to treat medically.
And when they’re out on the trails together they’re maintaining the recommended 6-feet distance from each other.
They're even spraying and wiping down all equipment they use out in the field.
Volunteers said they never reuse masks. In fact, the ladies in SARA have sewn some extra masks to have on hand that you can put filter material into for extra protection.
After a few weeks of making these steps a habit, they said they feel well prepared to take care of people and themselves.
But it’s a challenge they’ve never had to face before.
SARA members want to remind people when out on the trails it's important to maintain that social distance of 6-feet from other hikers.
Step off the trail when necessary because you can never be too careful.
