Taste This, Tucson: Supporting local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dine-in eating is currently suspended in southern Arizona, however, you can still support local restaurants in Tucson by ordering takeout!
Taste This, Tucson ordered from a few places around town who are still serving up smiles through these tough times.
Sustaining local businesses are essential to keeping the culture and economy alive in Tucson and throughout southern Arizona.
Not only will you be getting a tasty meal, but you’ll be helping your fellow community members stay afloat. And don’t forget to tip!
