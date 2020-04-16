Truck drivers shown appreciation with free sack lunch in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Truck drivers have a critical role during COVID-19 as they transport essential items like food and medical supplies. A group in Tucson wanted to share their appreciation to truckers through handing out free sack lunches to truckers.
Volunteers from the Alive Church in Tucson started handing out meals at the Triple T Truck Stop at Craycroft and I-10 on Thursday.
"Truckers are the ones who are keeping our economy rolling and keeping our tables full of food," said an event organizer Ken Bauman. "They're having a hard time out there right now."
COVID-19 has made a truck driver's job more challenging.
“A lot of the restaurants at the truck stops are closed down now so they’re not able to get the supplies that they need,” said volunteer, Jenny Rowland.
The group thought a sack lunch and words of encouragement could go a long way. With a honk of a horn, the truck drivers displayed their appreciation too.
"Many have been very surprised but very happy and very thankful," said volunteer Patty Langford. "I think they're just happy that people are thinking of them"
Volunteers will hand out lunches each week day from noon until 2 p.m. until donations run out. The group has raised enough donations to pay for about 400 sack lunches. The Triple T Truck Stop discounted the cost of meals and donated drinks to the cause.
"We're just gonna keep feeding lunches out there as long as the money lasts," Bauman said. "Triple T has generally offered to make the lunches on demand at cost basically so they're coming straight fresh from the kitchen to the drivers."
Every $5 donation pays for one trucker driver’s meal. Individuals can donate through the Go Fund Me Page: Feed Our Nation’s Long Haul Trucker’s #COVID19.
For corporate donations or to volunteer on a weekday, email mdq9119@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.