Tucson business helps ‘lighten the load’ for healthcare workers with free equipment cleaning

“Our volume [of clothing drop-offs] went down 70 percent almost overnight,” said Heath Bolin, the owner of Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel’s Wife the Tailor. “We lost some really good employees that we had to lay off, but we kept a really good group of employees. I think we went down from 130 to 70 employees in a two-week period. Frankly, this whole thing has been very depressing for us and as a business owner, you see everything you’ve done and built kind of go away overnight. I just needed something for all of us to feel good about.”