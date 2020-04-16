Tucson business helps ‘lighten the load’ for healthcare workers with free equipment cleaning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, personal protective equipment (PPE) is their only line of defense against the coronavirus. So, many wear gloves, scrubs, isolation gowns, shoe covers and face masks. Some of these items are reusable but cleaning them can become quite a chore. That’s why a Tucson business is trying to lighten the load.
“Our volume [of clothing drop-offs] went down 70 percent almost overnight,” said Heath Bolin, the owner of Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel’s Wife the Tailor. “We lost some really good employees that we had to lay off, but we kept a really good group of employees. I think we went down from 130 to 70 employees in a two-week period. Frankly, this whole thing has been very depressing for us and as a business owner, you see everything you’ve done and built kind of go away overnight. I just needed something for all of us to feel good about.”
So, Bolin is keeping the machines running and employees occupied with a free service that requires some extra steps.
“We used our alterations department to make our own masks for our employees,” Bolin said.
With a mask and gloves on, Carlos Garcia tackled the latest arrival of reusable PPE items from Banner–University Medical Center Clinic on Wednesday.
“Usually, we get 600, 700 masks,” Garcia said. “Sometimes, we get more than 1,000.”
With the masks all mixed in together, likely covered in germs, Garcia said getting the process right is key.
“We wash in really hot water,” he said. “Then we put [the masks] in the drier on high to kill all the germs.”
“Our drying time is extended and it’s over 167 degrees which is where we need to be,” said Bolin. “We have a procedure to wipe down everything right afterwards.”
Sparkle Cleaners washed, dried and folded thousands of PPE items over the past few weeks.
“Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel’s Wife the Tailor have made a thoughtful and significant contribution to the medical and health care community in Tucson by donating resources to wash scrubs and make masks,” said Rebecca Ruiz Hudman, the media manager for Banner Health in Southern Arizona. “Banner – University Medicine is thankful for their generosity and tremendous display of compassion.”
“It feels very good to help out a bit in the community,” Garcia said.
This service is being offered to all healthcare workers. For information on Sparkle Cleaners locations and hours click here.
