Tucson Fire Department crews save cats, people from trailer fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cat in midtown is breathing a little easier after crews with the Tucson Fire Department saved it from a fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters received the call at 3:43 p.m. April 16, 2020 for a brush fire near the 6100 block of north Park Avenue. Crews arrived five minutes later to a full alarm call, where a nearby trailer caught fire. Three people and three cats were evacuated from the trailer, according to a TFD news release.
The fire was under control in about 11 minutes after TFD’s arrival and no one was injured, however, crews did give oxygen to one cat evacuated from the blaze.
There are three cats still unaccounted for and the fire is still under investigation.
