American Heart Association virtual heart, stroke walk set for Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Heart Association is hosting a virtual Heart and Stroke Walk in Tucson Saturday, April 18.
Heart Walk Virtual event participants will not physically meet at a central location to walk together as a community.
“We’re looking forward to seeing your teams healthy at-home experience to celebrate the work of the American Heart Association and your commitment to better health,” the group said. “While we won’t physically see you on, we want to see and hear your passion socially through your healthy at-home experience just like we would have done in person!”
Otherwise, Heart Walk virtual events continue to include all of the things that make the Heart Walk special:
- You are still encouraged and invited to get moving in your home, around your neighborhood or however you are able on a specific date and time. And when you do get moving, don’t forget to wear your Heart Walk shirt!
- We continue to ask friends and family to support each other and our community through our fundraising efforts. You’ll have access to all the wonderful tools online as well as on the Heart Walk mobile app.
- We celebrate your fundraising success, survivors and provide a digital space for everyone to share your “why I walk.”
- We will share our photos and videos of us walking and celebrating survivors on our social media platforms for our entire community to see and appreciate.
- We will still earn rewards for fundraising, which can be redeemed for items such as clothing and hats within the rewards center.
- We can make an impact in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
You can register or donate HERE.
There is no registration fee and participants are encouraged to fundraise even if they are not on a team. For frequently asked questions about the event, go HERE.
For more information, you can contact Kathy Wood at 520-917-7522 or kathy.wood@heart.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.