Downtown Tucson Partnership helps sells gift cards to support local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Downtown Tucson Partnership sold $105,000 in gift cards to help support local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sine April 3, 2020, the partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to providing “enhanced municipal services” to the Downtown Business Improvement District, according to its website, launched a gift card program to help benefit businesses around the downtown area. The program gives patrons the opportunity to donate $25 now and receive a $35 gift card to spend at 60 participating restaurants or businesses.
The gift cards are sold weekly at 6 a.m., according to the partnership website. The third round of cards, which opened early Friday, April 17, helped invest $35,000 back into Tucson businesses and sold out in 15 minutes.
With help from sponsors like the Rio Nuevo District and HSL Properties, the partnership has been able to continue gift card sales every week wracking up $105,000 since the beginning of the month, with $35,000 invested directly into local businesses from each sale.
The next sale opens Wednesday, April 22, at 6 a.m. For more information on what businesses are involved and how to buy a gift card, click here.
